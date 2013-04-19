By Suzanne Barlyn
| April 19
April 19 The Financial Industry Regulatory
Authority's board approved a proposal that could simplify the
process for investors choosing arbitrators who hear disputes
against securities brokerages, according to a letter posted
Friday on FINRA's website.
The board, in a meeting on Thursday, authorized FINRA to
send the arbitration proposal to the U.S. Securities and
Exchange Commission, which must review and approve all changes
to FINRA's rules, according to the letter to brokerages.
Agreements to open a brokerage account usually require
investors to resolve future legal disputes with firms in FINRA's
arbitration unit instead of going to court. FINRA runs the forum
where investors and brokerage firms resolve those cases.
A three-person FINRA arbitration panel hears cases filed by
brokerage customers involving disputes over $100,000 or more.
Under current rules, investors must decide when filing the case
whether to have a panel in which one arbitrator has Wall Street
ties, or a panel with three "public arbitrators," a category of
arbitrators who do not need to have industry experience.
Under the proposed rule, the parties would skip that step
and begin to select arbitrators from the outset. All parties
would choose from three lists of potential arbitrators,
including 10 eligible to be the panel's chairman, 10 public
arbitrators, and 10 with industry ties, according to FINRA's
letter. A party would be able to select a panel of all public
arbitrators by rejecting all arbitrators with industry ties.
Lawyers for investors have long expressed concern that
arbitrators with Wall Street ties may show bias toward the
industry in investor's cases. But other lawyers say that
industry expertise can be helpful to both parties, especially in
cases about complex securities.
The proposed rule change helps investors because they will
not risk having their case heard by an arbitrator with Wall
Street ties simply because they did not select the all-public
arbitrator option at the start, said Scott Ilgenfritz, president
of the Public Investors Arbitration Bar Association, a group of
lawyers who represent investors in securities arbitration cases.
That scenario is more likely to happen among investors who
represent themselves, he said. Nonetheless, they will still need
to know under the new process to reject the industry-affiliated
arbitrators in order to choose an all-public panel, Ilgenfritz
said. Investors would need an explanation from FINRA about that
process, said Ilgenfritz.
A FINRA spokeswoman was not able to immediately comment on
further specifics of the proposal.