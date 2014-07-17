July 17 The Financial Industry Regulatory
Authority (FINRA) has launched a task force to review its
controversial arbitration system in which investors must resolve
their legal disputes with brokerage firms, the Wall Street
industry-funded watchdog said on Thursday.
FINRA's new task force, whose 13 members include securities
lawyers, industry officials and investor advocates, will review
the regulator's arbitration system for the next year to consider
possible changes that would improve its transparency,
impartiality and efficiency," the regulator said in a statement.
FINRA established the task force to get a "fresh look" at
the system from the various perspectives of its members, said
Richard Ketchum, FINRA's chairman and chief executive, in an
interview. The watchdog also runs Wall Street's arbitration
forum. Investors must agree to resolve legal disputes with their
brokerage firms in FINRA's arbitration system when they sign
agreements to open their accounts.
Securities arbitration has always been controversial, with
"strong and different views" coming from investor lawyers and
brokerage firms, Ketchum said.
Brokerages and investor lawyers typically view the system as
imbalanced in the other side's favor. "It tends to be a
situation of people taking issues without having a conversation
with the other side," Ketchum said.
Topics that the task force will address have not yet been
set. The task force will establish its own agenda under the
direction of its chair, Barbara Black, a professor and director
of the Corporate Law Center of the University of Cincinnati
College of Law, Ketchum said.
One possible focus could be a FINRA plan that would restrict
industry veterans from acting as arbitrators in many disputes
between investors and their brokerages, Ketchum said.
Other task force members include Joseph Borg, director of
the Alabama Securities Commission, Barbara Roper, director of
investor protection for the Consumer Federation of America, an
advocacy group, and Harry Walters, who co-heads wealth
management litigation for Morgan Stanley.
The task force will report back to FINRA with its findings.
(Reporting by Suzanne Barlyn; Editing by Cynthia Osterman)