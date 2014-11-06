(Adds comment by FINRA, paragraph 8)
By Suzanne Barlyn
Nov 6 When a couple that ran a Marietta,
Georgia-based securities brokerage went bankrupt late last
month, it caused a ripple effect. One of the people who expects
to get soaked is Bruce Wilkerson, a former tackle for the Green
Bay Packers who is trying to recoup about $650,000 from the
couple and their firm, Resource Horizons Group LLC.
Also likely to never see a dime are investors who were
awarded $3.9 million by an arbitration panel in June, say some
investors' lawyers. The allegations in that case were similar to
those in other cases against Resource Horizons and its owners: a
broker at the firm ran a scam on the side and defrauded them.
Resource Horizons and its owners failed to supervise the broker,
the cases allege. The firm does not have enough cash on hand to
pay the $3.9 million award, said its lawyer.
Investors' lawyers - who are typically paid a share of the
proceeds their clients win in arbitration rulings - are up in
arms over these types of cases, where investors are left
stranded after firms and brokers file for bankruptcy after a big
ruling goes against them.
Resource Horizons itself has not filed for bankruptcy
protection, though of course it could, say some securities
lawyers.
The firm still is licensed but not allowed to place trades
because the cash it has on hand after the $3.9 million award
falls short of the Financial Industry Regulatory Authority's
requirements, said Alan Wolper, who represents the firm and its
owners. He did not know the firm's plans for a possible
bankruptcy, he said.
The Public Investors Arbitration Bar Association (PIABA),
whose members are lawyers who represent investors, wants an
industry requirement that would force brokerages to buy
insurance to cover unpaid awards.
PIABA's new president, Joe Peiffer, has set the issue as a
priority for the coming year, weeks after FINRA, Wall Street's
industry-funded watchdog, decided that it cannot force
brokerages to carry insurance. Insurance could
be "prohibitively high" and perhaps difficult to obtain at all,
especially among riskier firms, a FINRA spokeswoman said.
Nonetheless, FINRA recognizes that the problem of unpaid
awards is a significant issue and it will "continue to explore
all available remedies," FINRA said.
Still, it is easy to surmount roadblocks such as cost, said
Peiffer, who became PIABA president on Oct 24. For example,
firms that are uninsurable or cannot afford premiums should not
be able to sell risky products, such as privately issued
securities, which often lead to arbitration rulings against
them, Peiffer said.
Brokerage firms and brokers failed to pay $50 million in
awards to customers in 2012, the latest year for which FINRA
data is available. In 2011, unpaid awards totaled $51 million,
or about 11 percent of all awards. FINRA, the brokerage
industry's private regulator, oversees 4,135 firms.
Many unpaid awards are against small, independent firms that
typically are allowed to keep modest amounts - sometimes as
little as $5,000 - on hand under U.S. Securities and Exchange
Commission rules. Arbitrators have also ruled against individual
brokers who then left the industry without paying.
PIABA expects to publish a report about the problems in
early 2015, which the group hopes will illuminate the public and
lawmakers, Peiffer said. "Nobody I've ever talked to outside of
FINRA staff knows that brokers can operate with $5,000 in the
bank and no insurance," Peiffer said in an email.
Still, that is likely too late for investors like Wilkerson
who had to sell his home and work extra shifts at an aluminum
plant since losing his money, he said.
The Millers did not return a call requesting comment.
Wolper, their lawyer, dismisses PIABA's interest in an
insurance requirement, saying it would serve the interest of the
group's own members: getting paid by taking a cut of the sums
investors would receive.
(Additional reporting by Emily Flitter in New York; editing by
Linda Stern and Matthew Lewis)