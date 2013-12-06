Dec 6 Arbitrators who hear legal disputes
between investors and their brokerage firms could receive their
first pay hike in 14 years under a proposal approved by Wall
Street's industry-funded watchdog, according to a notice.
The Financial Industry Regulatory Authority (FINRA) on
Thursday approved a plan for a 50 percent increase of fees it
pays its securities arbitrators, the regulator said in a notice
on its website. FINRA's board voted for the change on Thursday,
according to the notice. The move is subject to approval from
the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.
Fees that arbitrators receive to hear cases would increase
from $200 to $300 for a half-day hearing and from $400 to $600
to a full day hearing. Arbitrator chairpersons would receive an
extra $125 per day, instead of the current $75, FINRA said.
The raise would be the first for arbitrators since 1999,
according to FINRA. It follows years of criticism by lawyers who
represent both brokerages and investors that securities
arbitrators do not receive adequate compensation.
FINRA runs the arbitration forum where investors and
brokerages must resolve their legal disputes. Customers must
sign documents when they open brokerage accounts that require
them to resolve future legal disputes with firms through FINRA
arbitration.
"FINRA arbitrators are woefully underpaid for the work they
do," said Adam Gana, a New York-based lawyer who represents
investors in securities arbitration cases. "Compared to fees in
other forums, FINRA arbitrators are only making a pittance,"
Gana said.
The regulator plans to fund the pay increases by, among
other measures, hiking fees to file arbitration claims of more
than $500,000, FINRA said. The FINRA announcement did not
include proposed amounts for those fee increases. A FINRA
spokeswoman declined to comment.
Nonetheless, the possibility of higher filing fees did not
concern some lawyers. "Anything FINRA can do to keep costs down
for the investor side is good for investors as a whole, but a
few hundred dollars won't make a material difference," said Lars
Soreide, a lawyer in Fort Lauderdale, Florida who represents
investors. "It won't dissuade legitimate litigation going
forward," Soreide said.
(Reporting by Suzanne Barlyn; Editing by Phil Berlowitz)