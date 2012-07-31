(Adds details throughout)

July 31 Biremis Corp, a brokerage that handled U.S. trading for a now-defunct day trading company accused of abuses, has been expelled from the U.S. securities industry along with its chief executive officer, Wall Street's self-regulator said on Tuesday.

Biremis and Chief Executive Officer Peter Beck did not have an adequate supervision program in place for detecting and preventing certain manipulative trading activities between 2007 and 2010, according to a settlement with the Financial Industry Regulatory Authority announced on Tuesday. Biremis, a broker-dealer, was known as known as Swift Trade Securities USA Inc until 2004.

Among the problems was a lack of procedures to detect and prevent "layering," a scheme that involves placing sham orders intended to influence market prices and then canceling those orders. In addition, the company did not have an adequate anti-money laundering program, even though its only business was to execute transactions for day traders worldwide.

Biremis and Beck, who was also the company's president, neither admitted nor denied the allegations. A lawyer for Biremis and Beck did not immediately return a call requesting comment. A woman who answered a call to a Toronto number listed for Biremis said the company had been dissolved and that Beck declined to comment.

While the Biremis name is not widely known on Wall Street, it was the third-largest liquidity provider for NYSE-listed stocks as recently as September 2006, and was in the top ten through most of 2007, according to Nasdaq's website. It has also been a concern to regulators amid a global focus on market manipulation.

The company once handled buy and sell orders for Swift Trade, a former subsidiary of BRMS Holdings, Biremis' Canadian-based parent company, and not the same unit as Swift Trade Securities USA Inc. Swift Trade, the subsidiary, had 4500 traders globally, and routed orders received from its day-trading customers to Biremis.

FINRA signaled its concerns about Biremis' practices in July 2011 when it slapped a so-called "Wells notice" on Biremis to notify the company that it was recommending a disciplinary action for 45 rule violations. The document alerts recipients that charges could be forthcoming and allows them to mount a defense.

FINRA's settlement with Biremis and Beck is the latest of a string of enforcement cases by FINRA and regulators abroad stemming from the company's dealings. In June, an enforcement by Ontario regulators against Beck, Biremis, and others ended in a settlement, including an agreement to pay a total of $400,000 for a fine and costs. Beck was ordered to resign, among other sanctions.

In 2011, the UK Financial Services Authority (FSA) fined Swift Trade $13 million for its role in a "layering" scheme. The company appealed.