Dec 7 Wall Street's self-imposed watchdog is
pushing ahead with a possible rule that would bring more
transparency to the incentives offered to brokers who make a
move to a new firm.
Such a rule would shed more light on the "money-talks"
brokerage recruiting world, where signing bonuses for top
brokers have become outsized over the past year.
New details emerged on Friday about the Financial Industry
Regulatory Authority's bonus disclosure rule proposal following
a Board of Governors meeting on Thursday. During the meeting the
board also agreed to send a separate FINRA rule proposal about
the expungement of certain broker records to the U.S. Securities
and Exchange Commission.
The bonus disclosure rule would require securities
brokerages to provide details to clients about compensation
offered to brokers who make a move.
The rule proposal, which FINRA plans to publish for the
public to review and comment, would require disclosure of any
"enhanced compensation" of $50,000 or more offered to brokers
who are brought over, according to a note published to FINRA's
site on Friday following the Board meeting.
"People should have as much information as they can get
about any person they're doing business with," said San
Diego-based securities attorney Erwin Shustak, who said the next
step in moving forward with the proposal is educating the
investing public about the disclosures.
"Disclosure is great, but if it comes without education,
it's a bit like spitting in a lake," Shustak said.
The disclosure requirement would last for one year following
the move, and would not apply to bonuses less than $50,000, the
note said.
Recruiters and industry lawyers say upfront portions for
signing packages have risen to as much as 160 percent to around
195 percent of a broker's annual trailing revenue production at
top firms.
That would mean a broker generating $1 million in annual
revenue could receive nearly $2 million on day one.
Still, some recruiters say the possible rule implementation
could be seen as a positive for top brokers.
"The worst thing a broker can do is be embarrassed," said
New York-based financial services recruiter Rich Schwarzkopf.
"It's a plus to say, 'hey, you're with a great broker,'
Schwarzkopf said. "They should embrace it and convey that
they're that valuable to people who want them."
FINRA separately said it plans to send to the SEC a rule
proposal that would allow brokers who believe their public
records have been unfairly tarnished by investor complaints to
expunge their records of certain complaints.
The rule proposal would be key for brokers who are
identified for sales practices claims in arbitrations, but not
named as parties. A FINRA rule requires disclosing those
arbitrations' on brokers' public records. Some brokers have
complained that the rule unfairly tarnishes their records,
especially in cases when their firms are to blame for developing
faulty products. FINRA said the proposal would provide such
brokers "with a remedy to seek redress concerning allegations
that could impact their livelihoods," yet ensures "the integrity
of the (broker) records."