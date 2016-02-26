(Adds details about MSRB request for input)
Feb 26 The Financial Industry Regulatory
Authority's board of governors has approved a plan that would
require brokerage firms to disclose how much they mark up the
price of most bonds they sell to retail customers, the Wall
Street watchdog said on Friday.
FINRA's controversial plan is similar to a parallel proposal
by the Municipal Securities Rulemaking Board (MSRB), which
regulates municipal advisers and bond dealers. The two plans aim
to help the public assess the fairness of prices charged by
brokers for corporate and municipal bonds.
Approval by FINRA's board of governors allows the Wall
Street watchdog to submit the plan to the U.S. Securities and
Exchange Commission, which must review and approve FINRA's
rules.
The securities industry has balked at the plan in letters to
the regulators, describing it as expensive to implement,
unnecessary and potentially confusing to investors
Unlike stocks that have a price publicly available on an
exchange, individual dealers determine the price at which they
sell or buy bonds.
The parallel rules proposed by FINRA and MSRB, unveiled in
2014, would apply to corporate and municipal bonds bought by
brokers and dealers on the same day they sell them to an
investor. Most are purchased by dealers within an hour of the
sale, presenting little risk of price volatility. However, the
range of markups among dealers is substantial, FINRA's chairman
and chief executive, Richard Ketchum, has said.
On Feb 18, the MSRB published a request for additional input
on the proposal from the industry and public. Comments are due
on March 31.
