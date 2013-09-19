* Would require disclosures about compensation when brokers
switch firms
* Would highlight conflicts to investors and possible costs
of moving accounts
* Proposed rule is subject to SEC approval
(Adds financial details in paragraphs 7-8 and comments from
industry recruiters)
By Suzanne Barlyn
Sept 19 Wall Street brokers must keep their
clients in the loop about bonuses they receive when the brokers
switch firms, under a preliminary measure approved by the
Financial Industry Regulatory Authority's board on Thursday.
The board has authorized FINRA to send the proposal to the
U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, which must review and
approve all changes to FINRA's rules.
Disclosing a hefty bonus would inform investors of a
conflict of interest their brokers may have when they ask
clients to switch firms along with them, according to Richard
Ketchum, FINRA's chief executive.
FINRA is Wall Street's industry-funded watchdog.
Switching firms could be costly to investors, who may have
to sell certain securities, such as brokerage-branded mutual
funds, that are not available through their broker's new firm,
he has said.
"This proposal is about making sure the customer can make a
fully informed decision to follow a broker to a new firm and
understand the costs associated with transferring his or her
account," Ketchum said in a statement.
The disclosure requirement would apply to recruitment
compensation - including signing bonuses - of $100,000 or more,
and to future payments contingent on performance criteria. The
proposal does not require disclosing precise dollar amounts of
compensation, but rather the ranges in which the compensation
falls.
The first range would be $100,000 to $500,000, followed by
$500,000 to $1 million and even larger ranges.
Firms would also be required to report to FINRA significant
increases in total compensation paid to newly recruited brokers
during their first year. FINRA will use information in
industry-wide examinations to look for certain sales abuses that
may be motivated by a broker's compensation increase.
The trigger for reporting would be an expected increase of
25 percent or $100,000 over the prior year's compensation,
whichever is greater.
While the largest brokerage firms supported such a plan, it
has been controversial because some firms and brokers are
reluctant to make those disclosures and fear it would ultimately
limit compensation.
Such a rule, however, would shed more light on the brokerage
recruiting world, where signing bonuses for top brokers have
become outsized, with top firms offering as much as 160 percent
to around 195 percent of a broker's annual trailing revenue
production upfront for making a move.
That would mean a broker generating $1 million in annual
revenue could receive nearly $2 million on day one, with
additional promised compensation for meeting certain targets
down the road, according to industry lawyers and recruiters.
The proposal "feels a bit heavy-handed," said Jeff Bischoff,
a brokerage recruiter in Old Greenwich, Connecticut. "Good,
prudent advisers move firms when they no longer feel their
current firm is providing them with the support and brand ... to
service and grow their businesses."
Other recruiters, however, say brokers should not feel they
have something to hide. Lucrative bonuses, they say, show
clients that their broker is desirable.
FINRA must seek permission from its board of governors for
sending rule proposals to the SEC for review and final approval.
(Additional reporting by Ashley Lau in New York; editing by
Matthew Lewis)