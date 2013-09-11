Sept 11 Wall Street's watchdog will present a
plan to its board next week that would require brokers that get
a bonus to switch firms to disclose that fact to clients they
want to bring with them, according to an agenda posted on the
regulator's website.
The proposal by the industry-funded Financial Industry
Regulatory Authority will be discussed on Sept. 19, resurfacing
after the regulator's board of governors postponed a review
planned for its July meeting.
While the largest brokerage firms support the proposal, it
has been controversial because some firms and brokers are
reluctant to make those disclosures and fear it would ultimately
limit compensation.
Richard Ketchum, FINRA's chairman and chief executive, began
discussing the possibility of a bonus disclosure plan in late
2012. The regulator collected input from the
securities industry about the plan early this year.
The board's postponement from July led to some speculation
in the securities industry that the idea was losing steam. The
delay, however, was due to scheduling issues, a FINRA official
told Reuters in August. Some board members who were especially
interested in the proposal could not attend the July meeting,
the official said.
Disclosing a hefty bonus would inform investors of a
conflict of interest their brokers may have when they ask
clients to switch firms along with them, Ketchum has said.
Switching firms could be costly to investors,
who may have to sell certain securities, such as brokerage
branded-mutual funds, that are not available through their
broker's new firm, he has said.
FINRA must seek permission from its board of governors for
sending rule proposals to the U.S. Securities and Exchange
Commission for review and final approval. A final compensation
disclosure rule, however, could be a long way off even if
FINRA's board approves it. The proposal will be subject to
another public comment period, and possible revisions, if it
makes it to the SEC.
