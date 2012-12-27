Dec 27
* Finra says sanctions five firms more than $4.48 million for
using municipal
and state bond funds to pay lobbyists
* Finra says orders fines, restitution against Citigroup
Goldman Sachs
JPMorgan Chase Bank of America's
Merrill Lynch unit,
Morgan Stanley
* Finra says the banks unfairly obtained reimbursement of fees
they paid to
California public securities association
* Finra says the banks violated fair dealing and supervisory
rules of municipal
securities rulemaking board
* Finra says the banks neither admitted nor denied its charges