Nov 10 Wall Street's industry-funded watchdog is
testing the potential impact of a disclosure that brokerage
firms may have to give certain customers after luring brokers
away from competitors through lucrative pay packages, its chief
said on Monday.
The Financial Industry Regulatory Authority is looking into
the disclosure as part of its analysis of the possible costs and
benefits of a rule it wants to impose so that investors will be
aware of conflicts of interests that may arise when their
brokers switch firms, said Richard Ketchum, the watchdog's
chairman and chief executive.
Ketchum made the remarks while speaking at the Securities
Industry and Financial Markets Association's annual meeting in
New York.
FINRA has been concerned that recruitment incentives, mainly
in the form of bonuses, may sway brokers to suggest that clients
move their accounts to the broker's new firm. But that could
mean those clients may not be able to hold the same securities
or could incur new costs, FINRA has said.
For example, brokers may recommend, unnecessarily, that
clients sell mutual funds run by their previous firms, so that
clients will pay them commissions to buy funds run by the new
firm.
"The challenge is getting a disclosure that people will pay
attention to," Ketchum said. The disclosure, which FINRA would
provide to firms, would include questions investors should ask
about moving to a broker's new firm.
FINRA's development of the disclosure is the latest step in
its long controversy with securities industry about potential
conflicts that FINRA believes compensation packages may trigger.
In June, FINRA withdrew a proposal it had filed with the
U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission that would have required
brokers whose bonuses are $100,000 or more to disclose to
clients one of several dollar ranges into which their bonuses
fall. Among the concerns: making those
specifics public could curb firms' competition for talent
because brokers would be reluctant to move.
In September, FINRA announced a scaled-back version for
which the regulator would design and provide a general
disclosure for firms to distribute.
FINRA does not want to deter competition, Ketchum said. "We
do want to make sure that investors can ask the right questions
with regard to their account in making a decision to follow an
adviser to another firm or staying," Ketchum said.
A date has not been set for releasing a draft of the revised
plan.
(Reporting by Suzanne Barlyn; Editing by Richard Chang)