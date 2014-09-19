Sept 19 U.S. securities brokerages scored a
victory on Friday as their industry-funded watchdog scrapped a
plan that would have required job-switching brokers to disclose
signing bonuses to clients.
Instead, the Financial Industry Regulatory Authority's board
of governors authorized the regulator to ask the industry for
input about a general disclosure. This would require firms that
lure brokers away from competitors to give an "educational
communication" to clients who may follow those brokers to the
new firm.
The proposed communication, which would be created by FINRA,
would "highlight the potential implications" of clients moving
assets to the broker's new firm, FINRA said in a written summary
of its board meeting.
FINRA's retooled plan comes just three months after it
withdrew an earlier version from SEC consideration in June,
following a firestorm of criticism from many brokers and firms
who said the initial plan invaded brokers' privacy and would be
difficult and costly to implement.
The regulator's idea to provide investors with general
information marks a major departure from what it had tried to
put into force. The previous version would have required brokers
whose bonuses are $100,000 or more to disclose to clients one of
several dollar ranges into which their bonuses fall. It also
would have applied to future payments contingent on performance
criteria.
FINRA has been concerned that recruitment incentives, mainly
in the form of bonuses, may sway brokers to suggest that clients
move their accounts to the broker's new firm. But that could
mean those clients may not be able to hold the same securities
or could incur new costs, FINRA has said. Brokers may recommend,
unnecessarily, that clients sell off mutual funds run by their
previous firms, so that clients will pay them commissions to buy
funds run by the new firm.
The communication FINRA has proposed would suggest questions
that customers who are thinking about moving assets to their
broker's new firm may want to ask, such as financial incentives
their broker may have received to join that could influence a
recommendation to transfer assets, the regulator said. Other
questions would relate to costs customers may incur and whether
customers could transfer all of their assets.
A FINRA request for input from the securities industry is an
initial step in developing new rules or changing existing ones.
FINRA typically tweaks proposals in response to those comments
before sending it to the U.S. Securities and Exchange
Commission, which must review and approve FINRA's rules.
FINRA's timetable for unveiling the new proposal is unclear.
(Reporting by Suzanne Barlyn; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)