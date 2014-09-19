By Suzanne Barlyn
Sept 19 U.S. securities brokerages scored a
victory on Friday as their industry-funded watchdog scrapped a
plan that would have required job-switching brokers to disclose
signing bonuses to clients.
Instead, the Financial Industry Regulatory Authority's board
of governors authorized the regulator to ask the industry for
input about a more general disclosure. This would require firms
that lure brokers away from competitors to give an "educational
communication" about brokerage firm recruitment practices to
clients who may follow their brokers to a new firm.
The proposed communication, which FINRA would create, would
"highlight the potential implications" of clients moving assets
to the broker's new firm, wrote FINRA's chairman and chief
exective, Richard Ketchum, in a board meeting summary.
FINRA's retooled plan comes three months after it withdrew
an earlier version from SEC consideration in June, following a
firestorm of criticism from many brokers and firms who said the
initial plan invaded brokers' privacy and would be difficult and
costly to implement.
The regulator's idea to provide investors with general
information marks a major departure from what it had initially
wanted. The previous version would have required brokers whose
bonuses are $100,000 or more to disclose to clients one of
several dollar ranges into which their bonuses fall. It also
would have applied to future payments contingent on performance
criteria.
FINRA has been concerned that recruitment incentives, mainly
in the form of bonuses, may sway brokers to suggest that clients
move their accounts to the broker's new firm. But that could
mean those clients may not be able to hold the same securities
or could incur new costs, FINRA has said. Brokers may recommend,
unnecessarily, that clients sell mutual funds run by their
previous firms, so that clients will pay them commissions to buy
funds run by the new firm.
The communication FINRA has proposed would suggest questions
that customers who are thinking about moving assets to their
broker's new firm may want to ask, such as financial incentives
their broker may have received to join that could influence a
recommendation to transfer assets, the regulator said. Other
questions would relate to costs customers may incur and whether
customers could transfer all of their assets.
FINRA's planned scaled back version, however, would omit
"material information that can only help an investor's
decision-making," said Dev Modi, a securities arbitration lawyer
in Florham Park, New Jersey, who represents investors. "More
disclosure is better," Modi said.
The Securities Industry and Financial Markets Association
had pushed for a more general explanation of potential conflicts
instead of specific disclosure of compensation, according to its
April 17 letter to the SEC.
A FINRA request for input from the industry is an initial
step in developing new rules or changing existing ones. FINRA
typically tweaks proposals in response to those comments before
sending it to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, which
must review and approve FINRA's rules.
FINRA's timetable for unveiling the new proposal is unclear.
(Reporting by Suzanne Barlyn; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama and
Diane Craft)