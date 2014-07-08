NEW YORK, July 8 Wall Street's self-regulator
said on Tuesday it has conducted examinations of 10 firms to
ensure they are in compliance with regulations requiring that
investors receive the best execution for their stock orders.
The Financial Industry Regulatory Authority did not disclose
which 10 firms received letters demanding records and other
documents on their execution and order-routing practices, but
FINRA posted a sample letter on its website explaining its
FINRA is now the second regulator conducting a deeper probe
into how orders are routed on Wall Street. Reuters reported in
May that the Securities and Exchange Commission has sent out
subpoenas in a broad investigation into similar routing
practices.
(Reporting by Herbert Lash. Editing by Andre Grenon)