Oct 23 A Beverly Hills securities broker, whose
clients included Hollywood stars, is being accused by Wall
Street's industry-funded watchdog of lying to regulators and
selling worthless securities to unsuspecting customers,
including a divorced mother of three.
The Financial Industry Regulatory Authority filed a civil
enforcement complaint against broker Bambi Holzer for selling
seven investors privately issued securities that later turned
out to be fraudulent and for lying to FINRA in regulatory
documents.
FINRA has been investigating Holzer since at least July.
The complaint, dated Oct. 18, was posted to
FINRA's disciplinary database this week.
In September, the Wall Street watchdog, in a separate move,
suspended Holzer for not paying money she owed to an investor
who had won an arbitration case against her, according to a
disclosure report.
Holzer, now chairman of Wealth & Income Management Group in
Beverly Hills, California, did not know that the securities she
recommended to clients would later be deemed fraudulent, said
Rex Beaber, Holzer's Los Angeles-based lawyer. Holzer is not to
blame for the false regulatory documents, which her former firm
prepared, Beaber said.
The action comes after years of criticism from lawyers for
investors that FINRA allowed Holzer to continue working in the
securities business, despite 64 complaints against her by
one-time clients who alleged sales practice violations.
A FINRA spokeswoman declined comment, citing pending
litigation.
Holzer has worked in the securities business since 1981,
often switching firms every few years, according to regulatory
documents.
The case will proceed before a FINRA hearing officer in
which Holzer will have an opportunity to rebut the claims. If
FINRA wins its case, she could be fined, suspended or barred
from the securities industry.
Some former clients have won a total of more than $11
million in settlements and judgments from Holzer, according to
her public disclosure report. They include "Seinfeld" actress,
Julia Louis-Dreyfus, who sued Holzer after she steered Dreyfus
to a type of insurance annuity that locked up her investment
until death.
The FINRA complaint focuses on recommendations that Holzer
made to seven clients in 2008, when she was a broker at Wedbush
Securities Inc in Los Angeles. The securities, issued by
Provident Royalties LLC, were purportedly investments in a
company that intended to acquire mineral rights. But it was
later revealed as a Ponzi scheme and her customers' investments
became worthless. While Holzer recommended the securities,
neither she nor Wedbush were accused of taking part in the Ponzi
scheme.
The investment was unsuitable for the customers described in
FINRA's complaint, because they needed liquidity, something
privately issued securities typically do not offer. Other
clients included an 86-year-old widow who has since died,
according to FINRA.
A Wedbush spokesman did not immediately return a call
requesting comment.
The investors knew the risks they were taking and all had
portfolios of more than $1 million, said Beaber, Holzer's
lawyer. "They are highly successful people," he said.
(Additional reporting by Emily Flitter; Editing by Bob
Burgdorfer)