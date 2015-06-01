NEW YORK, June 1 With a new ad campaign, the
Financial Industry Regulatory Authority hopes its BrokerCheck
website will become a customer's first stop, like Yelp for
diners or Angie's List for home owners, before they invest with
a financial adviser.
The Wall Street watchdog, known as FINRA, launched the
campaign Monday with 15-second commercials depicting people
making big decisions without doing their homework, in a bid to
promote its years-old website that provides free information
about brokers' employment history, credentials and customer
complaints.
"People immediately go online to check out a new restaurant
where they might spend $25 for a meal, but don't think to use
BrokerCheck when they're handing over $2,500-or $25,000...to an
investment professional to invest," FINRA Chairman and Chief
Executive Officers Richard Ketchum said in a statement Monday.
In one ad, which will run over the next five weeks on CNBC,
Fox News, ESPN, and other cable channels, a man develops arms
like a gorilla after taking medication for hypertension without
reading the drug's side effects.
In another, a bride blissfully walks down the aisle until
the organist hired for the wedding begins playing the sports
anthem for the chant, "Charge!"
The TV shorts will run alongside print and online ads to
build broader awareness of BrokerCheck's resources.
The commercial campaign is the second change the self-funded
regulator has instituted recently to address the site's
usefulness.
On Wednesday, FINRA submitted a rule to the Securities and
Exchange Commission (SEC) that would require member securities
brokerages to post a link to BrokerCheck on their websites and
brokers' profile pages.
The rule had originally proposed requiring brokerages to
link to BrokerCheck from their websites and social media pages.
However, FINRA removed the social media provision after firms
said there was a general lack of guidance on brokerages' use of
social media.
BrokerCheck was established in 1988 in paper form as the
Public Disclosure Program. The site uses information from the
Central Registration Depository, the securities industry's
online database for registration and licensing.
(Reporting by Elizabeth Dilts; Editing by Bernadette Baum)