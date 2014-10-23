(Refiling to clarify headline)
By Suzanne Barlyn
LA QUINTA, Calif. Oct 23 Wall Street's
industry-funded watchdog and U.S. state securities regulators
are considering whether to develop a new type of regulatory
process for brokers to follow for erasing complaints from their
public records, an official said on Thursday.
The Financial Industry Regulatory Authority (FINRA) and the
North American Securities Administrators Association (NASAA)
have been engaged in preliminary discussions about whether to
revamp the process that most brokers use for requesting
so-called "expungements," said Linda Fienberg, who heads FINRA's
arbitration unit.
They are mulling a new process in which regulators would be
more directly involved in deciding whether details about certain
complaints by investors should be erased from a broker's record,
said Fienberg, speaking at the Public Investors Arbitration Bar
Association (PIABA) annual meeting.
Brokers who want to erase details about certain investor
complaints from their public disclosure records file their own
FINRA arbitration cases, asking for a recommendation to expunge
the information. Those who are successful must then obtain a
court order to complete the process. FINRA can oppose the court
application.
Critics of FINRA's current expungement system have said that
regulatory staff, not arbitrators, should be involved in the
process from beginning to end. NASAA also supports that view,
the group's president, William Beatty, said in an interview on
Thursday.
In June, the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission
approved a new FINRA rule to ban dispute settlements between
securities firms and investors that require investors to agree
to erase complaints from brokers' public records.
Investors who claim to have lost money because of a broker's
misconduct or advice often file a case against the broker's firm
in FINRA's securities arbitration forum. Details about the
complaint then appear in the broker's publicly available
disclosure report in a free database for investors known as
BrokerCheck.
But some brokers believe those disclosures are unfair
because, for example, they sold a class of securities that their
firms promoted as safe but later failed. Some investors also
know the risks they are taking, brokers have said.
Details on how a new regulatory process would work are
unclear. The effort would require writing new rules and possible
federal and state legislation. "It's much more complicated than
it may seem on its face," Fienberg said.
FINRA and state regulators have been discussing the idea
regularly during the past few months, Fienberg said.
FINRA has been cracking down on certain types of expungement
recommendations following a PIABA study that found a 96.9
percent success rate between mid-2009 and the end of 2011 for
brokers seeking to expunge details on cases brought by investors
that were later settled.
(Reporting by Suzanne Barlyn; Editing by Dan Grebler)