Oct 7 A New York-based brokerage that engaged in
a scheme to defraud investors by concealing kickbacks of fees
for privately issued securities has been expelled from the
securities industry, Wall Street's industry funded watchdog said
on Wednesday.
Halcyon Cabot Partners Ltd, together with its chief
executive and chief compliance officer, agreed beginning in May
2012 to help conceal a discount provided to a venture capital
firm which had bought privately-issued securities in a cancer
drug development company, FINRA said in a settlement.
Halcyon, CEO Michael Morris and Chief Compliance Officer
Ronald Heineman neither admitted nor denied FINRA's allegations,
according to a settlement with the regulator.
Schemes involving offerings or privately-issued securities,
or "private placements" have long been a problem on Wall Street.
The securities, typically issued by small and start-up
companies, are sold privately to selected investors without
being publicly traded or registered with regulators.
To carry out the scheme, Halcyon entered into a sham
placement agreement with drug company Cell Therapeutics Inc to
designate the brokerage to help find investors, FINRA said. But
Halcyon did not perform any of those duties because the buyer,
venture capital firm Socius Capital Group, LLC, was already in
place, FINRA said.
Halcyon had also entered into separate sham consulting
agreements with a Socius affiliate that had invested in Cell
Therapeutics, now known as CTI BioPharma Corp, through
which Halcyon funneled back nearly the entire $1.75 million
placement fee it had earned as the intermediary.
This scheme allowed Cell Therapeutics Inc to conceal from
investors that it was selling its shares at a discount, FINRA
said.
Spokeswomen for Cell Therapeutics and Socius, neither of
which were named in the FINRA case, could not be immediately
reached for comment. Neither company is FINRA-regulated.
"What happened today is the result of a settlement that was
proposed by my clients," said Maranda Fritz, a New York-based
lawyer who represents Halcyon, Morris and Heineman. They reached
the settlement "based on a great many factors including all the
issues and costs associated in trying to litigate against
FINRA," Fritz said.
A now-former Halcyon broker, Craig Josephberg, who also took
part in the scheme, was barred in June, FINRA said. FINRA also
cited other offenses by Josephberg, including that he made
excessive trades in customers' accounts to boost commissions and
also sold securities in states where he was not licensed.
Josephberg's lawyer was not immediately available for
comment.
(Reporting by Suzanne Barlyn; Editing by Christian Plumb)