broker who advised Hollywood stars and racked up dozens of
complaints from customers has been permanently barred from the
securities business in a settlement with Wall Street's
industry-funded watchdog.
Bambi Holzer, known for her frequent television appearances
and also the 64 complaints customers filed against her since
1990, agreed to the sanction in a settlement with the Financial
Industry Regulatory Authority dated Dec. 19. She neither
admitted nor denied FINRA's allegations, according to the
settlement.
The agreement resolves a civil enforcement complaint that
FINRA filed against Holzer in October for selling seven
investors privately issued securities that later turned out to
be fraudulent and for lying to FINRA in regulatory documents.
FINRA, in a separate move, suspended Holzer in September for
failing to pay money she owed to an investor who had won an
arbitration case against her, according to regulatory documents.
Holzer, who worked in the securities business since 1981, is
now retired, she told Reuters. "I had a choice of fighting it
and spending $150,000 in legal fees or settling it and moving on
with my life, so I decided to settle it. I am trying to build a
new life for myself."
A defense by Holzer would not have succeeded, according to
Philip Aidikoff, a lawyer in Beverly Hills who has represented
clients in numerous legal disputes involving Holzer.
"It seems stunning to me that she thinks this is some minor
thing that can be defended and that it just costs too much so
she's not going to," he said. "There's nothing defensible about
what she did."
Holzer's former clients included actress Julia Louis-Dreyfus
of TV's "Seinfeld."
The action comes after years of criticism from lawyers for
investors that FINRA allowed Holzer to continue working in the
securities business, despite the dozens of complaints against
her by one-time clients who alleged sales practice violations.
She often switched brokerage firms every few years, according to
regulatory documents.
