May 27 The head of the Financial Industry Regulatory Authority (FINRA) on Wednesday took aim at the U.S. Labor Department plan to reduce conflicts among brokers who offer retirement account advice on Wednesday, saying it is "not the way to go."

The Labor Department plan, unveiled in April, would require brokers who offer retirement advice to enter into "best interest" contracts with investors, in an effort to ensure customers are not steered into high-fee products.

But that would shift enforcement responsibilities for alleged broker misconduct involving Individual Retirement Accounts (IRAs), from the agency, to investors, who would have to enforce the contracts in arbitrations or class actions, Richard Ketchum, chairman and chief executive officer of FINRA, said at its annual conference in Washington. The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission is the "right agency" to develop a best interest standard, Ketchum said. (Reporting by Suzanne Barlyn; Editing by Jeffrey Benkoe)