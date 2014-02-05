Feb 5 Brown Brothers Harriman has agreed to pay an $8 million civil fine for "substantial" violations involving its program to detect and prevent money laundering, Wall Street's industry funded watchdog said on Wednesday.

The New York-based investment firm did not have an adequate program in place to look for and detect suspicious penny stock transactions, the Financial Industry Regulatory Authority (FINRA) said in a statement. The firm also did not sufficiently investigate potentially suspicious activity involving penny stocks after it became aware of a possible problem, nor did it file mandatory reports to alert regulators, FINRA said.

Brown Brothers Harriman neither admitted nor denied FINRA's charges, according to FINRA. A Brown Brothers spokesman was not immediately able to comment.

Transactions involving penny stocks, which typically trade at less than one dollar per share and are highly speculative, concern regulators because of the risk that fraudsters may manipulate the securities.

FINRA found that Brown Brothers executed transactions or delivered securities involving at least six billion shares of penny stocks, many on behalf of foreign bank customers. The transactions generated at least $850 million in proceeds for the firm's customers.

FINRA also levied a $25,000 fine against the firm's global anti-money laundering compliance officer, Harold Crawford, and suspended him for 30 days. Crawford neither admitted nor denied the charges, according to FINRA. He did not immediately return a phone call requesting comment. (Reporting by Suzanne Barlyn; Editing by Phil Berlowitz)