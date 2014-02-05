Feb 5 Brown Brothers Harriman has agreed to pay
an $8 million civil fine for "substantial" violations involving
its program to detect and prevent money laundering, Wall
Street's industry funded watchdog said on Wednesday.
The New York-based investment firm did not have an adequate
program in place to look for and detect suspicious penny stock
transactions, the Financial Industry Regulatory Authority
(FINRA) said in a statement. The firm also did not sufficiently
investigate potentially suspicious activity involving penny
stocks after it became aware of a possible problem, nor did it
file mandatory reports to alert regulators, FINRA said.
Brown Brothers Harriman neither admitted nor denied FINRA's
charges, according to FINRA. A Brown Brothers spokesman was not
immediately able to comment.
Transactions involving penny stocks, which typically trade
at less than one dollar per share and are highly speculative,
concern regulators because of the risk that fraudsters may
manipulate the securities.
FINRA found that Brown Brothers executed transactions or
delivered securities involving at least six billion shares of
penny stocks, many on behalf of foreign bank customers. The
transactions generated at least $850 million in proceeds for the
firm's customers.
FINRA also levied a $25,000 fine against the firm's global
anti-money laundering compliance officer, Harold Crawford, and
suspended him for 30 days. Crawford neither admitted nor denied
the charges, according to FINRA. He did not immediately return a
phone call requesting comment.
(Reporting by Suzanne Barlyn; Editing by Phil Berlowitz)