(Adds possible date for successor in 2nd paragraph and
additional comment from Ketchum in 5th paragraph)
Oct 30 The Financial Industry Regulatory
Authority (FINRA), Wall Street's industry-funded watchdog, said
on Friday that Chairman and Chief Executive Richard Ketchum will
retire in 2016.
FINRA did not name a replacement for Ketchum, 64, who has
led the regulatory body since March 2009, when its former chief,
Mary Schapiro, left to head the U.S. Securities and Exchange
Commission. However, Ketchum expects FINRA's board to select a
successor by next summer, he said in an interview.
Under Ketchum, FINRA brought in stricter penalties against
securities brokerages and individual brokers who commit fraud.
After criticism that FINRA's penalties were too often
financially insignificant for wrongdoers, FINRA increased the
amounts of its fines by indexing them to the Consumer Price
Index (CPI).
Ketchum will stay in charge until a date set by FINRA's
board. He will leave feeling upbeat about the regulator's beefed
up use of technology to monitor Wall Street and find problem
brokers, he said.
Ketchum, who has been outspoken about his belief that Wall
Street firms and brokers should put clients' interests ahead of
their own, oversaw an expansion of FINRA's free BrokerCheck
system, where investors can research brokers' credentials and
disciplinary histories.
Brokers have argued against some of the changes, such as
disciplinary infractions that are permanently visible to the
public even when a broker leaves the profession.
Ketchum had also promoted FINRA as a possible
self-regulatory organization for registered investment advisers,
who are overseen by the SEC, but are examined far less
frequently than brokers.
He formally backed off from the controversial idea in 2013,
but continued to discuss the need for heightened oversight of
investment advisers.
In May, Ketchum took aim at a U.S. Labor Department's plan
to reduce conflicts with brokers who offer retirement account
advice and said the SEC was best positioned to design such a
standard.
Ketchum has also been credited with notching up FINRA's
technology surveillance by hiring Steven Randich as chief
information officer in March 2013.
Ketchum had worked with the SEC for 14 years until 1991,
when he moved to the National Association of Securities Dealers,
or NASD Inc. NASD and major portions of NYSE Regulation
consolidated in 2007 to become FINRA.
Ties between the SEC and FINRA were strengthened with the
hiring of long-term SEC lawyer Robert Colby as FINRA's chief
legal officer and the appointment of Stephen Luparello as head
of markets and trading.
(Reporting by Rachel Chitra in Bengaluru and Suzanne Barlyn in
New York; Editing by Ted Kerr, Savio D'Souza and Richard Chang)