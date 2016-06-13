Japan passes law to tighten regulations on high-frequency trading
TOKYO, May 19 Japan tightened regulations on high-frequency trading (HFT) this week, passing into law measures that will require HFT firms to register with regulators.
June 13 The Financial Industry Regulatory Authority (FINRA) has named Washington-based securities lawyer, Robert Cook, as its new president and chief executive officer, the regulator said on Monday.
Cook, a partner at law firm Cleary Gottlieb Steen & Hamilton LLP, also headed the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission's Division of Trading and Markets from 2010-2013. He will succeed FINRA's retiring chairman and chief executive, Richard Ketchum, during the second half of 2016, FINRA said. The regulator's board of governors intends to name a new chairman in the coming months, FINRA said. (Reporting by Suzanne Barlyn)
BRASILIA, May 19 Hopes Latin America's largest economy could emerge from its worst-ever recession this year were plunged into doubt on Thursday after President Michel Temer was shaken by allegations he condoned bribing a potential witness.