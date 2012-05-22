May 22 The Financial Industry Regulatory
Authority (FINRA) has fined Citigroup Global Markets $3.5
million for providing inaccurate information related to subprime
securitizations.
The brokerage and securities arm of Citigroup posted
inaccurate mortgage performance data on its website from January
2006 to October 2007, the regulator said in a statement, adding
that the data remained on the website until this month.
"Citigroup posted data for its RMBS deals that it should
have known was inaccurate; and even after they learned that the
data was inaccurate, Citigroup did not correct the problem until
years later," said Brad Bennett, FINRA executive vice president
and chief of enforcement.
RMBS are securities backed by mortgages on residential
rather than commercial real estate.
Investors use historical data on past securitizations that
contain mortgage loans similar to those in the RMBS being
offered by the issuer, to assess the value of the security.
In this case, "investors potentially used faulty data to
assess the value of the RMBS for over six years," Bennett said.
FINRA said Citigroup also failed to supervise
mortgage-backed securities pricing as it lacked procedures to
verify them and did not sufficiently document the steps taken to
assess traders' prices.
Citigroup neither admitted nor denied the charges, but
consented to the entry of FINRA's findings, the regulator said.