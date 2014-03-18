WASHINGTON, March 18 A unit of Citigroup Inc will pay $1.1 million to settle civil charges it violated certain short-selling rules designed to reduce market manipulation risks, a Wall Street-funded regulator and BATS Global Markets announced Tuesday.

The Financial Industry Regulatory Authority said Citigroup Global Markets violated what is known as Rule 105 of "Regulation M," which prohibits a trader from shorting stock prior to a public offering, then buying the same stock through the offering.

Citigroup is settling the case without admitting or denying the charges. A spokeswoman said the company was "pleased to resolve" the matter.