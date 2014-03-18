WASHINGTON, March 18 A unit of Citigroup Inc
will pay $1.1 million to settle civil charges it violated
certain short-selling rules designed to reduce market
manipulation risks, a Wall Street-funded regulator and BATS
Global Markets announced Tuesday.
The Financial Industry Regulatory Authority said Citigroup
Global Markets violated what is known as Rule 105 of "Regulation
M," which prohibits a trader from shorting stock prior to a
public offering, then buying the same stock through the
offering.
Citigroup is settling the case without admitting or denying
the charges. A spokeswoman said the company was "pleased to
resolve" the matter.