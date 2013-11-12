By Suzanne Barlyn
| NEW YORK
NEW YORK Nov 12 Wall Street's industry-funded
watchdog is developing a new rule that would require clearing
firms to regularly provide it with data about brokerage
transactions, U.S. regulators said on Tuesday.
The Financial Industry Regulatory Authority would use that
information to conduct more robust examinations of the
securities brokerage industry, said Richard Ketchum, the
regulator's chairman and chief executive.
FINRA will unveil the plan in a draft proposal late this
year or in January, said Ketchum, speaking at the Securities
Industry and Financial Markets Association annual meeting.
Such a requirement could ultimately boost existing efforts
at FINRA to amass and analyze data about brokerages in efforts
to check up on their operations. FINRA, which oversees more than
4,190 brokerages and 635,000 brokers, regularly examines firms
to see if they are complying with industry rules.
In recent years, FINRA has been requesting increasing data
from brokerage firms - everything from customers' account
histories to procedures for supervising brokers - so that its
examiners can conduct more targeted reviews when visiting firms
in person. The effort has led to more efficiency among
examiners, the regulator has said, who can then target their
in-person efforts where they are needed most, such as at some
branch offices where risky practices among staff may be
prevalent.
Amassing even more data from clearing firms would bolster
FINRA's efforts and ensure that examiners are even more
well-versed in a firm's business, Ketchum said.
Clearing firm data could help FINRA track product sales,
customer accounts, and branch office activity, among other
things, Ketchum told reporters after his remarks.
FINRA already receives some data from clearing firms for its
brokerage examinations, but it is provided voluntarily, Ketchum
said. It also arrives in formats that vary among firms, making
it difficult for FINRA to analyze and search for patterns and
trends across the industry, he told reporters.
"If we can regulate it and create consistent data across all
clearing firms, then we have the ability to understand what
activity a person may be doing at one firm versus another,"
Ketchum said.
FINRA is uncertain at this point at what frequency clearing
firms would have to provide the data if such a rule was
approved, Ketchum said. "It could possibly be provided even on a
daily basis," he said.
FINRA will ask for input from the industry when it releases
its draft proposal to get a better understanding of "what makes
sense," Ketchum said. Any rule would require approval from the
U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.
The regulator's push for clearing firm data mirror recent
efforts by the SEC to mine similar details. A recent SEC review
helped it uncover a "wide range" of sales practice abuses at
brokerages, including unsuitable advice and rapid trading to gin
up commissions, the agency's head recently said.
(Reporting by Suzanne Barlyn; Editing by Chris Reese)