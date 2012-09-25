Sept 25 The Financial Industry Regulatory
Authority will more deeply scrutinize the potential costs and
benefits of securities industry rules it wants to propose, a top
lawyer for the Wall Street industry-funded watchdog said on
Tuesday.
FINRA will take the added measures before submitting
proposed rules to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission
for approval, said Robert Colby, FINRA's chief legal officer.
The move comes, in part, as the SEC wants FINRA to "better
support" the economic aspects of proposals the SEC must review,
Colby said in remarks to compliance professionals at an industry
luncheon in New York. The SEC must review and approve rules
proposed by securities industry self-regulatory organizations.
An SEC spokesman declined to comment.
The SEC became more concerned about costs and benefits of
industry rules when a federal court threw out an important part
of the Dodd-Frank financial oversight law involving
shareholders' ability to nominate corporate directors, saying
the agency's economic analysis was flawed.
Now those concerns appear to be trickling down to rules from
self-regulatory groups which the SEC must review and approve.
Wall Street's top lobbying group, the Securities Industry
and Financial Markets Association, has also been pushing for
more detailed analyses of the costs of certain rules to the
industry.
FINRA's heightened focus will probably require the regulator
to hire more economics professionals, Colby said during what he
described as his first public comments since joining FINRA in
June.
While the shift is a positive development, it will also mean
a more "rigorous process" for developing or changing industry
rules, Colby said.