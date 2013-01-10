Jan 10 The Financial Industry Regulatory
Authority (FINRA) has asked crowdfunding websites to voluntarily
register with it as a first step towards regulating a
fast-growing industry that helps small businesses secure
funding.
FINRA, Wall Street's industry-funded watchdog, said it was
working with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) to
draft rules that would govern crowdfunding.
In the meantime, FINRA has asked the websites to register
with it and provide details that would help it draft the rules.
Crowdfunding is a capital-raising strategy in which
investors buy small stakes in ventures through various websites.
Interest in crowdfunding exploded after President Barack
Obama signed the Jumpstart our Business Startups, or JOBS, Act
last April. The law, aimed at boosting small business growth,
legalized crowdfunding as a way for businesses to solicit
private investors with the promise of potential returns.
But the SEC needs to adopt rules before small businesses can
offer and sell securities to investors through the crowdfunding
process, and the JOBS Act directs the SEC to adopt those rules
by roughly April 2013.
One of the largest and most famous crowdfunding websites,
Kickstarter, claims to have received almost $320 million in
pledges for over 18,000 innovative projects in 2012 alone.
Thursday's announcement asks crowdfunding portals to file an
"Interim Form" with the watchdog with details on their
ownership, funding, management and business model.
FINRA added that the websites would have to re-register once
the final rules are agreed upon.