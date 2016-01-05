Jan 5 The Financial Industry Regulatory
Authority (FINRA) estimated a 4.7 percent rise in disciplinary
actions last year, according to the preliminary statistics
released by Wall Street's industry-funded watchdog on Tuesday.
FINRA projected 1,462 new disciplinary actions filed in
2015, up from 1,397 a year earlier.
Fines collected from individuals and firms, however, were
estimated to fall to $93.9 million in 2015 from $134 million,
according to the regulator.
FINRA also said it barred 492 individuals and expelled 25
firms during the year, while suspending 737 individuals and 1
firm.
