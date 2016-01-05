(Recasts to include restitution figures, explains drop in
Jan 5 Wall Street's industry funded watchdog
ordered brokerages to return an estimated $96.2 million in funds
they obtained through misconduct during 2015, nearly three times
the 2014 total, according to preliminary statistics released on
Tuesday.
Fines collected by the Financial Industry Regulatory
Authority (FINRA) from individuals and firms, however, declined
to an estimated $93.9 million in 2015 from $134 million in 2014,
the regulator said.
A $43.5 million fine that FINRA levied against 10 investment
banks in late 2014 was a significant factor in the drop in
overall fines last year, FINRA said.
The banks had agreed to the sum to settle allegations that
they offered favorable research coverage in exchange for
underwriting business in connection with an initial public
offering for Toys R Us, a Wayne, New Jersey-based toy and baby
products retailer.
FINRA estimated a 4.7 percent rise in filings of new
disciplinary actions in 2015 to 1,462, up from 1,397 a year
earlier.
FINRA also said it barred 492 individuals and expelled 25
firms during the year, while suspending 737 individuals and 1
firm.
