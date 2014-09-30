The Financial Industry Regulatory Authority (FINRA)
announced the figures in a revised proposal that includes the
most details to date about the controversial system, which would
ultimately require approval from the U.S. Securities and
Exchange Commission.
FINRA is asking the industry and public for input on a
revised version of its plan, it said in a regulatory notice on
Tuesday. The plan, known as the Comprehensive Automated Risk
Data System, or CARDS, has caused a stir on Wall Street since
FINRA unveiled it in late 2013.
Brokerages have criticized the CARDS plan for everything
from being overly broad as well as burdensome and costly.
Clearing firms have said the plan would require them to transmit
an unprecedented amount of data to FINRA which could lead to
them being held accountable for malfeasance buried in that
information. For example, FINRA could question why a clearing
firm did not spot that a brokerage customer was laundering
money.
FINRA's new version aims to address industry concerns and
shed light on potential costs and benefits that would stem from
the proposal, said Richard Ketchum, FINRA's chairman and chief
executive, in an interview.
Data from CARDS would provide FINRA with more tools for
protecting investors before they are harmed, Ketchum said. For
example, CARDS would enhance FINRA's ability to better track the
types of products that firms are selling and identify patterns
that could indicate bad behavior, FINRA said in the notice.
The real-time approach would be "dramatically more
effective" than waiting until FINRA examines a firm to collect
the information, Ketchum said.
FINRA's revised proposal makes clear that it would not
collect details that could identify firms' customers, a major
concern among brokerages and clearing firms. The additional
data that FINRA would collect for CARDS would also not create
additional obligations for clearing firms to supervise behavior
at brokerage firms, Ketchum said.
The system could take years to develop. FINRA had hoped to
begin phasing in CARDS during 2015, but that timeline is now in
question, Ketchum said.
Putting the CARDS system into place at clearing firms could
cost anywhere from an estimated $390,000 to $8.3 million per
firm, FINRA said. Nonetheless, enhanced investor protection and
more focused examinations of firms would offset those costs,
FINRA added. The regulator would also begin to retire several
older systems through which firms report information as CARDS is
phased in, FINRA said.
FINRA has asked firms to submit additional information about
regulatory costs and other concerns by Dec. 1. FINRA's revised
proposal can be found here: here@ip/@reg/@notice/documents/notices/p600964.pdf
