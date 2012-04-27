By Suzanne Barlyn
| April 27
April 27 Playing host to regulatory examiners
while they sift through documents for weeks is not a role that
brokerages typically relish.
One U.S. regulator says she has a solution for brokerage
compliance professionals that would help examiners run more
focused exams and not stick around longer than necessary:
educate them.
Engaging in a little straight talk with examiners at the
start of an exam, or even before, can prevent unnecessary
confusion and questions, said Susan Axelrod, who heads the
Financial Industry Regulatory Authority's member regulation
sales practice area.
While that may sound obvious, brokerages often hesitate to
talk to regulators. And that's the wrong approach, Axelrod said.
The timely advice comes as brokerage compliance
professionals are guiding their firms through a period of
regulatory flux. Compliance departments are bracing for changes
required by a new FINRA rule that takes effect in July. It
requires brokerages to ensure that investments are suitable for
clients at all times, not just during the sale.
As brokerages prepare to comply with the rule and for
related exams that will follow, they are also dealing with
another shift in the works: a recent approach to exams at FINRA
that focuses on ferreting out the riskiest firms. Those
companies may include a high number of brokers with disciplinary
records or companies that repeatedly fall below the required
amount of liquid assets.
The more information that FINRA can analyze ahead of time,
such as data about transactions, the more targeted and efficient
exams brokerages can expect, Axelrod said.
An open dialogue between brokerages and the regulator,
Axelrod said, is a key component to achieving that goal. Here's
her best advice:
EXPLAIN YOURSELF
Have a discussion with FINRA about changes in place at the
brokerage to comply with its new suitability rule. It could
prevent rounds of unnecessary questions when examination time
finally rolls around.
The rule requires investments to be suitable for clients at
all times, as circumstances change in their lives. That means
making sure investments are suitable even when clients are
holding a security for the long haul.
That has led to sweeping changes at brokerages, affecting
everything from discussions between brokers and customers, to
adopting technology that will monitor clients' portfolios. Most
firms are putting the finishing touches on their new programs.
Soon, brokerages will need to answer to examiners about
complying with the rule. Compliance professionals are already
concerned about how to demonstrate compliance with everything
from re-training its sales teams and supervisors to reformatting
clients' profiles so they are easier to monitor for ongoing
suitability, say compliance professionals.
A recent FINRA webinar about the new requirements attracted
more than 2,200 viewers.
Brokerages do not need to be in the midst of an exam to have
that conversation. Some brokerages have requested to sit down
with FINRA for a "walk through" to discuss their new programs,
which include changes to account opening forms and procedures
for back-office staff.
The discussion will lead to "more targeted and efficient
exams when we walk in on Day One prepared with this
information," Axelrod said in an email.
Brokerage compliance professionals who hold off on that
discussion until an exam begins should think about a
presentation for on-site examiners, outlining the firm's new
suitability enhancements, Axelrod said. The highlights could
include how their firms are keeping track of changes to client
information and amending account documents.
ANSWER THE SURVEY
A voluntary survey that FINRA released in February about
brokerages' risk control efforts is another step for FINRA to
better understand the industry and make exams less
time-consuming, Axelrod said.
There's just one problem: Less than half of FINRA's nearly
4,430 brokerages responded to the survey. Compliance
professionals who want to avoid devoting extra hours to
educating examiners should consider participating at that time.
The survey, which covers everything from data security
concerns and custody procedures for client assets, was part of a
response to brokerages' concerns that examiners did not
understand their business model before arriving, Axelrod said.
It is not a "gotcha tool" to uncover compliance problems at
brokerages, she said.
The survey complements other data collection efforts to help
examiners do more of their work before setting foot in a
brokerage. Last year the regulator began collecting vast amounts
of information before its exams to determine potentially risky
practices before arriving on site.
FINRA also recently unveiled a pilot program to examine
sales practices, Axelrod said. The regulator is requesting data
in 50 categories from 20 brokerages this year to help it look
for potential violations involving brokers and branch offices.
Gathering those details may be tedious. But starting from
scratch after examiners first come knocking promises to be a
bigger headache.