Oct 3 A top enforcement official is leaving Wall Street's industry-funded watchdog to join a private law firm, a spokesman for the firm said on Friday.

Emily Gordy, the Financial Industry Regulatory Authority's (FINRA) senior vice president of enforcement will join Shulman Rogers Gandal Pordy & Ecker, P.A in Potomac, Maryland, on Monday, Oct. 6 to head the firm's Financial Industry Regulatory Group, the firm said.

Gordy, who has worked at FINRA for 14 years, will wrap up her duties for the regulator on Friday. She has worked closely with FINRA's enforcement head, J. Bradley Bennett.

"We are grateful for the contributions Emily has made to FINRA and to securities regulation which both serve to better protect investors," Bennett said in a statement.

Gordy's key responsibilities have included helping to develop FINRA's anti-money laundering compliance and enforcement program for U.S. brokerage firms. The initiative has included a focus on whether firms are adequately monitoring for suspicious penny stock transactions by customers, a common vehicle for fraud.

Gordy was also influential in the development of a major policy change at FINRA that led to the regulator's disciplinary cases against brokerages and brokers being made publicly available online.

At Shulman Rogers, Gordy will serve as a bridge between the firm's financial services practice and government investigations team, she said. The firm advises brokerages, investment advisers and investment funds on a range of regulatory, compliance and enforcement issues.

FINRA rules preclude officials who leave from appearing before FINRA hearing officers on behalf of clients in disciplinary proceedings for one year or providing expert testimony on their behalf.

"I've really taken pride in being a fair and balanced regulator and am excited to bring that experience to clients in navigating the regulatory process," Gordy said in an interview on Friday.

Gordy is also a 13-year veteran of the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, where she worked prior to joining FINRA.

A search for Gordy's replacement at FINRA is underway, a spokeswoman said. (Reporting by Suzanne Barlyn. Editing by Andre Grenon)