GLOBAL MARKETS-Asia stocks shake off U.S. tech slump, loonie jumps on rate hike prospect
* Canadian dollar extends gains on hint of unexpected rate hike
* FINRA's 2011 fines rose 53 pct to $63 million vs 2010
* Enforcement actions up 8 pct to 1,411 from last year
* Some lawyers contend FINRA pursues less meaningful cases
By Joseph A. Giannone and Suzanne Barlyn
NEW YORK, Dec 16 The Financial Industry Regulatory Authority has levied more than $63 million in fines in 2011, a 53 percent increase over last year as the Wall Street watchdog pursued more cases and landed a few big fines.
Year-end statistics released by FINRA on Friday showed an increase in enforcement activity this year, which commenced with the hiring of Bradley Bennett, a former Washington-based defense lawyer, as its enforcement chief.
FINRA has long played down fines as a measure of its effectiveness as a regulator, noting its job includes policing more than 635,000 individual brokers.
This year's report comes as it tries to convince lawmakers that it can supervise investment advisers, a group that reports to the SEC, under new Dodd-Frank regulations.
"I hate numbers, from an enforcement standpoint, but having said that, they're all up this year," FINRA Chief Executive Richard Ketchum told reporters at a briefing Friday.
With half a month still remaining, FINRA said this year it filed 1,411 disciplinary actions against brokers and firms, up nearly 8 percent from 2010. The watchdog also ordered about $19 million in restitution be paid to harmed investors, more than three times the $6 million ordered last year.
* Canadian dollar extends gains on hint of unexpected rate hike
SYDNEY, June 13 Officials from the United States, Britain, Canada, Australia and New Zealand will meet next month to discuss plans to press technology firms to share encrypted data with security agencies, Australia's prime minister said on Tuesday.