(Adds comment from FINRA chief, sixth paragraph; details
throughout)
By Suzanne Barlyn
Jan 6 Sales of "smart beta" funds, the
fastest-growing segment of the exchange-traded fund market, are
among the issues Wall Street's private watchdog will review in
its 2015 examinations of U.S. brokerages, the regulator said on
Tuesday.
The Financial Industry Regulatory Authority is concerned
about how market swings affect indices tied to the funds'
performance, the regulator, known as FINRA, said in its annual
list of "examination priorities." FINRA routinely examines the
industry's more than 4,100 securities firms to gauge their
compliance with securities industry rules.
Smart beta funds, which are sold as index funds but are
actively traded portfolios that can often fail to deliver the
outsized returns their issuers promote, are making their debut
on FINRA's annual list.
Over the last one- and three-year periods, they have on
average lagged their plain-vanilla counterparts in almost every
highly competitive category, according to an analysis performed
for Reuters by ETF.com, a research firm. Yet they pulling in 60
cents of every dollar flowing to ETFs over the last two years,
according to Morningstar.
FINRA's focus on these funds comes as investors reach for
products that promise higher returns in a low interest rate
environment, said Richard Ketchum, the regulator's chairman and
chief executive.
FINRA will also continue to look at the industry's practices
involving other risky, high-yield products, including privately
issued securities and non-traded real estate investment trusts.
The regulator, for the first time, is looking at a growing
number of loan products offered by brokerages that require
investors to put their securities up as collateral. Investors
typically use the loan proceeds to buy second homes, luxury
items or pay expenses.
The exam priorities list also covers many of the regulator's
ongoing concerns, such as firms' cybersecurity practices and
abusive trading algorithms that can manipulate financial markets
and high frequency trading.
FINRA continues to observe shortcomings in several areas at
brokerages, including supervision and not putting customers'
interests first, it said. The identities of the firms involved
were unclear.
(Reporting by Suzanne Barlyn; Additional reporting by Jessica
Toonkel and Lauren Tara LaCapra; Editing by Dan Grebler and
Paritosh Bansal)