By Suzanne Barlyn
ORLANDO, Fla. Oct 16 Brokers who seek to erase
black marks from their public records succeed at an "alarmingly
high" rate following settlements with investors who alleged they
lost money, according to a study by lawyers who represent
investors.
Brokers succeeded 96.9 percent of the time between mid-2009
and the end of 2011 in expunging details about cases brought by
investors against their firms that were later settled, according
to the Public Investors Arbitration Bar Association, a trade
group for lawyers representing investors.
As a result, the investing public may check databases such
as the Financial Industry Regulatory Authority's BrokerCheck
website and still get an incomplete picture about questionable
sales practices by brokers and firms, said Scott Ilgenfritz,
PIABA's president.
The primary cause of the success is Wall Street's insistence
that customers waive their right to challenge so-called
expungement requests as part of settlement agreements, according
to PIABA, the group of lawyers representing investors. Many
investors sign off on the deals in order to get their money
without a drawn-out fight, said Ilgenfritz during a call with
reporters on Wednesday.
Officials at FINRA, the industry-funded watchdog that
oversees most broker-client arbitration disputes, has
acknowledged the problem. The regulator launched efforts this
week to inform arbitrators that expungement should be
"extraordinary relief."
FINRA's arbitration unit head, Linda Feinberg, said in
August that new rules could be issued to address the problem as
soon as April 2014.
Nonetheless, the 838 expungements ultimately granted through
FINRA's process during PIABA's overall five-year study period is
less than 5 percent of the 17,635 investor disputes filed, FINRA
said on Wednesday. A 2009 rule change drove the recent requests,
FINRA said. It required brokers to disclose when they were
involved in transactions that promoted investor cases against
their firms, even if the brokers were not named, FINRA said.
On Monday, FINRA issued guidance for arbitrators that
suggests, among other things, that they review whether the
expungement request followed a settlement.
"We needed to enhance the guidance that we give as to what
our expectations are of this extraordinary remedy," Feinberg
said in an interview on Tuesday. She also said that FINRA will
beef up its training for arbitrators.
A previous change by FINRA to tighten the rules in 2009 was
not effective, PIABA said. Among the problems PIABA sees is that
FINRA's regulatory staff does not attend arbitration hearings,
which are conducted by autonomous arbitrators.
Brokers who win expungement requests must get confirmation
from a court, where FINRA can oppose the requests, but by then
the process is often too far advanced, according to PIABA. "By
the time an award is rendered, the animals have left the barn,"
PIABA's Ilgenfritz said in an interview at the group's annual
meeting in Orlando, Florida.
The PIABA analysis, based on data from the Securities
Arbitration Commentator, a Maplewood, New Jersey-based service
that analyzes arbitration trends, covered 1,625 expungement
decisions over five years. In the mid-2009 through 2011 period,
the 97 percent success rate was hit. From January 2007 through
mid-2009, brokers achieved an 89 percent success rate, the study
found.
OUT, OUT
Brokers say that simply because clients allege misconduct
such as civil fraud, or selling unsuitable securities, that does
not mean their complaints should appear permanently in
regulatory databases. Some complaints, they say, are frivolous.
Some brokers are outliers in pursuing expungements. The
PIABA study cited one who requested expungement 40 times - and
was granted relief by arbitration panels for 35 of the requests.
One key solution is for FINRA to play a greater role in the
process, according to PIABA. The investors' lawyer group
recommends that FINRA regulators review expungement requests as
they are filed, especially in cases where the investors may have
waived their right to take part in the hearings.
FINRA's 2009 attempt to curb expungements requires
arbitrators to spell out in writing that the grant was made
because, for example, an investor's claim was false or a
mistake. But that has not impeded the surge of expungement
recommendations, PIABA said.
(Reporting by Suzanne Barlyn; editing by Jed Horowitz, Gary
Hill and Matthew Lewis)