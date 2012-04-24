NEW YORK, April 24 The Financial Industry
Regulatory Authority plans to increase certain fees it charges
to brokerages due to a "significant loss" it suffered last year,
the regulator's chief wrote in an email to brokerages.
A "broader economic downturn" continues to affect the
securities industry's trading volumes revenues, which "has led
to a decrease in FINRA's revenues and resulted in a significant
loss for fiscal year 2011," Richard Ketchum, FINRA's chairman
and chief executive, wrote in an email on Monday that was also
posted on the regulator's website.
Wall Street will likely feel the effects of the planned
hikes, which cover a wide range of activities that brokerages
must conduct through the industry-funded regulator to trade and
comply with its rules.
Ketchum did not specify the amount of FINRA's loss. The
figure will not be available until FINRA finalizes its audited
financial statements during the next several months, according
to Nancy Condon, a FINRA spokeswoman.
Among FINRA's planned increases: a 25 percent hike in
trading activity fees charged per share of certain equities. The
increase "is designed to ensure proper funding of FINRA's
regulatory program," despite a "continued decline" in the volume
of that brokerages trade, according to the email.
FINRA also plans to raise fees for new membership
applications, reviews of brokerage advertising, and reviews of
documents that brokerages must prepare for underwriting certain
stock offerings.
The changes would require approval by the U.S. Securities
and Exchange Commission.
FINRA reduced its spending by $36 million in its 2012
budget, according to Ketchum's email. Overall savings from the
belt-tightening efforts will reach nearly $60 million by the end
of 2013, Ketchum wrote.
Investment News reported the fee hike earlier on Tuesday.
(Reporting By Suzanne Barlyn; Editing by Leslie Adler)