June 29 Wall Street's industry funded watchdog
returned $20 million to U.S. brokerages in 2014 after a "strong"
year that ended with a $120 million profit, according to the
regulator's annual report released on Monday.
The Financial Industry Regulatory Authority (FINRA) brought
in $997 million in net revenues, up from $901 million in 2013.
FINRA also lowered its expenses to $965 million, from $999
million in 2013. Revenues and other factors combined to boost
FINRA's profit from just $1.7 million in 2013.
Brokerages shared a $20 million rebate for the second
consecutive year as a result of operating revenue totaling $864
million, which FINRA collects from firms through fees for
membership, trading and other services.
Each firm received $1,200 plus a pro-rated share of their
regulatory fees, according to FINRA's website.
FINRA's Chairman and Chief Executive Richard Ketchum earned
a total of $2.9 million in compensation and benefits in 2014, up
from $2.6 million in 2013. He was among seven top FINRA
executives who earned more than $1 million in 2014.
Ketchum is earning a total of $2.5 million in salary and
incentive compensation this year, but FINRA will not determine
additional figures for Ketchum's deferred compensation and
benefits until the end of December, it said.
