* Broker sold risky, complex notes to elderly customers
* FINRA files civil enforcement case against broker
* Broker allegedly traded in dead clients' accounts
By Suzanne Barlyn
Dec 15 The Financial Industry Regulatory
Authority fined a unit of Wells Fargo & Co $2 million
on Thursday for unsuitable sales of a complex type of bond to
21 customers through former brokers.
FINRA also charged the broker, Alfred Chi Chen, in a civil
enforcement complaint, alleging that he sold the unsuitable
securities and made unauthorized trades in several customer
accounts, including those of dead clients.
The securities, known as reverse convertibles, are interest
bearing notes in which the repayment of principal is tied to
the performance of an underlying asset, such as stock.
Investors can lose money on the notes if the value of those
assets falls below a certain level when it matures, or during
the term of the note.
FINRA alleged that Chen, between 2006 and 2008, recommended
hundreds of reverse convertibles to clients, many of whom were
over 80 years old and not in a position to make risky
investments, according to FINRA's complaint.
He was allegedly "so relentless" in switching his customers
into the securities that he became the highest producer of
reverse convertibles for 2008 at Wells Fargo Investments LLC.,
the unit fined by FINRA on Thursday.
Wells Fargo Investments is now part of Wells Fargo Advisors
LLC.
Chen, who worked out of Wells Fargo bank branch offices in
the Sacramento, California area, got most of his customers
through referrals from bank employees, according to the
complaint.
Chen did not immediately return calls requesting comment.
Wells terminated Chen in November 2008, according to FINRA.
FINRA's $2 million fine against Wells Fargo Investments on
Thursday also resolves charges that the firm did not give
eligible customers sales charge discounts on transactions in
unit investment trusts. The trusts are a type of investment
company that holds a fixed portfolio of securities and offers
redeemable units of that portfolio that terminate after a
certain time period.
Wells Fargo, who did not admit nor deny FINRA's findings,
agreed to pay restitution to those customers and also certain
customers who engaged in unsuitable reverse processes and
procedures in place to prevent this kind of activity from
happening," a Wells Fargo spokesman said in a statement."