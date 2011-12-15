* Broker sold risky, complex notes to elderly customers

* FINRA files civil enforcement case against broker

* Broker allegedly traded in dead clients' accounts

By Suzanne Barlyn

Dec 15 The Financial Industry Regulatory Authority fined a unit of Wells Fargo & Co $2 million on Thursday for unsuitable sales of a complex type of bond to 21 customers through former brokers.

FINRA also charged the broker, Alfred Chi Chen, in a civil enforcement complaint, alleging that he sold the unsuitable securities and made unauthorized trades in several customer accounts, including those of dead clients.

The securities, known as reverse convertibles, are interest bearing notes in which the repayment of principal is tied to the performance of an underlying asset, such as stock.

Investors can lose money on the notes if the value of those assets falls below a certain level when it matures, or during the term of the note.

FINRA alleged that Chen, between 2006 and 2008, recommended hundreds of reverse convertibles to clients, many of whom were over 80 years old and not in a position to make risky investments, according to FINRA's complaint.

He was allegedly "so relentless" in switching his customers into the securities that he became the highest producer of reverse convertibles for 2008 at Wells Fargo Investments LLC., the unit fined by FINRA on Thursday.

Wells Fargo Investments is now part of Wells Fargo Advisors LLC.

Chen, who worked out of Wells Fargo bank branch offices in the Sacramento, California area, got most of his customers through referrals from bank employees, according to the complaint.

Chen did not immediately return calls requesting comment. Wells terminated Chen in November 2008, according to FINRA.

FINRA's $2 million fine against Wells Fargo Investments on Thursday also resolves charges that the firm did not give eligible customers sales charge discounts on transactions in unit investment trusts. The trusts are a type of investment company that holds a fixed portfolio of securities and offers redeemable units of that portfolio that terminate after a certain time period.

Wells Fargo, who did not admit nor deny FINRA's findings, agreed to pay restitution to those customers and also certain customers who engaged in unsuitable reverse processes and procedures in place to prevent this kind of activity from happening," a Wells Fargo spokesman said in a statement."