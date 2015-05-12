BRIEF-Hastings Investco sells 35 mln shares in Hastings -bookrunner
* Says Hastings Investco Ltd has agreed to sell an aggregate of 35 million ordinary shares in Hastings Group Holdings Plc , at a price of 300.5 pence per share
WASHINGTON May 12 Wall Street's self-policing body unveiled tough new sanctions guidelines on Tuesday that call for stricter penalties against defendants who commit fraud or violate suitability rules.
The new guidelines by the Financial Industry Regulatory Authority's National Adjudicatory Council now call for possibly expelling firms or barring individuals who commit fraud, and increasing the range of suspensions from one to two years against brokers who sell products that are not suitable to retail investors.
The National Adjudicatory Council is FINRA's 14-member appellate tribunal for disciplinary cases.
(Reporting by Sarah N. Lynch; Editing by Susan Heavey)
TOKYO, May 9 Policymakers must seek ways to put the wall of money printed by central banks to better use to foster growth, such as prompting financial institutions to lend more to innovative industries with potential, Japan's top financial regulator said on Tuesday.