(Adds details about monetary sanctions)
By Sarah N. Lynch
WASHINGTON May 12 Wall Street's self-policing
body unveiled tough new sanctions guidelines on Tuesday that
call for stricter penalties against securities brokerages and
individual brokers who commit fraud or violate suitability
rules.
The new guidelines by the Financial Industry Regulatory
Authority call for possibly expelling brokerages or barring
individuals who commit fraud, and increasing the range of
suspensions from one to two years against brokers who sell
products that are not suitable to retail investors.
In addition, FINRA's new guidelines will in increase the
amounts of monetary sanctions by indexing them to the Consumer
Price Index (CPI). The adjustment, retroactive to 1998, will
apply across the board to the highest ends of monetary ranges
that FINRA sets for various types of violations. For example, a
maximum $10,000 sanction would now be $14,600.
FINRA will continue to use the CPI to readjust its monetary
sanction guidelines every three years.
The changes by FINRA come about a year after its Chief
Executive Richard Ketchum told Reuters that it would review the
guidelines. The watchdog group's National
Adjudicatory Council, FINRA's 14-member appellate tribunal for
disciplinary cases, took on the task.
That review followed criticism from U.S. Securities and
Exchange Commission Democratic member Kara Stein, who said last
year she felt FINRA's penalties are "too often financially
insignificant" for wrongdoers.
FINRA's oversight of Wall Street brokers has faced scrutiny
in recent years from how it supervises problem brokers to the
way it vets arbitrators tasked with overseeing cases.
Ketchum has sought to address those concerns. Last year, for
instance, FINRA imposed mandatory background checks for brokers
every five years.
In a notice published on Tuesday, FINRA said that its new
sanctions guidelines are designed to "protect the investing
public by deterring misconduct and upholding high standards of
business conduct."
(Reporting by Sarah N. Lynch; Additional reporting by Suzanne
Barlyn in New York; Editing by Susan Heavey and Alan Crosby)