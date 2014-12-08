Dec 8 Goldman Sachs Group Inc must pay
$7.6 million to two Los Angeles brokers who said the company
wrongfully terminated them, a securities arbitration panel
ruled.
The brokers, Christopher Barra and Luis Sampedro, who worked
as a team at Goldman for nine years until 2007, filed the case
in 2010. The award, ordered on Friday by a Financial Industry
Regulatory Authority (FINRA) arbitration panel, exceeds the $7
million the brokers had sought, according to the FINRA panel's
decision on Friday.
Barra and Sampedro now work for a unit of UBS AG.
"We do not believe that the law or the record remotely
supports the finding on liability or the amount of damages
awarded and we are considering our options, including an
appeal," a Goldman spokeswoman said.
The arbitration panel's ruling includes $2 million in
punitive damages, a rare type of sanction intended to punish and
deter misconduct.
The two brokers alleged that Goldman forced them to forfeit
deferred commissions upon their terminations, according to their
lawyer, Rogge Dunn.
Goldman changed its compensation plan during their nine
years at the company, requiring that a percentage of their
commissions be held as restricted stock units that would vest
over time. But Goldman fired the two before the stock vested,
Dunn said.
Goldman's forfeiture requirement violated California state
law, the brokers alleged. "Unfortunately, a lot of (advisers)
when they depart are leaving money on the table that they
earned," Dunn said.
The brokers also argued that Goldman violated federal law
that protects employees who are in the military from workplace
harassment and retaliation, according to the ruling.
Barra, a 47-year-old West Point graduate and lieutenant
colonel in the Army Reserves, alleged that a Goldman branch
manager had "chastised and retaliated" against him for going on
reserve duty in 2006, which required being away from the office.
Goldman fired Barra and Sampedro in 2007, less than a year
later.
The panel agreed that Goldman was liable under the law and
ordered the company to pay Barra $100,000 for that violation as
part of the $7.6 million award.
"We are proud of our programs for attracting and retaining
veterans and we vigorously dispute the plaintiffs' legal counsel
calling our treatment of veterans into question," the Goldman
spokeswoman said.
The FINRA arbitrators, as is typical, did not explain the
reasons for their decisions.
(Reporting by Suzanne Barlyn; Additional reporting by Lauren
Tara LaCapra)