By Suzanne Barlyn
Aug 15 An alleged extortion and bribery scandal
involving a former Arkansas state treasurer and a local
brokerage firm is bringing attention to the way the Financial
Industry Regulatory Authority (FINRA) elects members to its
board.
The self-regulator reserves three of its 22 positions for
representatives of small brokerage firms. And that can cause
problems, because at those firms, there are fewer degrees of
separation between top executives and underlings. When one of
those executives gets named to the FINRA board and a lower-level
employee gets into trouble, it can reflect on the board member -
and on FINRA as a whole.
Most recently, Robert Keenan, chief executive of St. Bernard
Financial Services Inc in Russellville, Arkansas, was elected to
the industry-funded regulator's board on Aug. 6. Less than two
weeks later, he was fielding questions about a cloud that has
been hanging over his firm since 2011.
That is when securities regulators launched investigations
into alleged kickbacks paid by a St. Bernard broker to Arkansas'
then-treasurer, Martha Shoffner. Federal authorities allege the
broker, who has since left the firm, gave at least $36,000 to
Shoffner while she was in office - some of it in a pie box - so
she would steer coveted business from the state treasury his
way.
Keenan is not accused of any wrongdoing, though some
compliance experts suggest he could eventually get hit with a
civil "failure to supervise" complaint if the broker is formally
connected to Shoffner's alleged crimes. The broker believed to
be involved has not been identified in federal court documents,
or charged.
"It made me sick that potentially one of my people was
involved," Keenan told Reuters. Shoffner was arrested in May and
later indicted on federal bribery and extortion charges.
Shoffner, who is pleading not guilty, resigned in May. A trial
date is set for March 2014.
Shoffner will "vigorously defend" against the charges, said
Chuck Banks, her Little Rock, Arkansas-based lawyer. A federal
judge rejected an earlier guilty plea from Shoffner in May after
finding she did not fully acknowledge certain key elements of
the alleged crime.
This is not the first time that questions have been raised
about small firm board members because of problems at their
firms. But industry-watchers say the issues have more to do with
the characteristics of small firms themselves than with FINRA's
election process or ability to govern itself.
Subjecting candidates who run for board seats to a vetting
process would not likely eliminate the problems that often go
hand-in-hand with running small brokerages, they say.
The Keenan situation would be a bad test case for
challenging FINRA's board election procedures, because he has
not been charged with anything.
The scandal, which was known among Keenan's small firm
peers, did not deter 489 small firms from supporting his
candidacy in a three-way race earlier this month. The alleged
link between Keenan's firm and Shoffner's legal problems was not
an issue until it was reported last week by Investment News,
small firm executives told Reuters. That piece led to some
speculation that FINRA should do more to check out board
candidates.
There have been other controversies involving small-firm
FINRA board members. One stepped down last year after settling a
disciplinary case alleging that he failed to supervise a broker
at his firm. Another stepped down in 2008 after he was barred
from the securities industry for fraud. The bar was reversed by
a federal appeals court last year.
"When you work for a brokerage firm, there could be all
sorts of stuff going on," said Jill E. Fisch, a corporate
governance expert and professor at the University of
Pennsylvania Law School. "I'm not sure that's problematic or
disqualifying," she said.
When things go awry, it is easier to blame leaders of small
firms - typically those with up to 150 licensed brokers -
because they have fewer layers between them and employees than
large firms do, said Jervis Hough, founder of Taurus Compliance
Consulting LLC in Aventura, Florida.
PREMATURE WORRIES
Most of the 22 members on FINRA's board are appointed. But
seven of the 10 slots reserved for securities industry
representatives are elected positions. A board committee can
nominate a candidate to run, or licensed individuals can submit
their own petitions to run.
While FINRA vets nominees and appointees by checking their
professional histories and involvement on FINRA committees,
among other things, it does not vet those who petition to run.
But broker disclosure records, which can include information
about customer complaints and disciplinary actions, are always
publicly available for anyone to review.
A more formal vetting process in Keenan's case would not
likely have been a game-changer, say compliance professionals.
SMALL FIRM SPOTLIGHT
A board vetting process that goes beyond the candidate's own
background and focuses on a firm's history could end up
excluding a large number of contenders, said Joel Blumenschein,
a former FINRA board member who resigned last year with less
than three months before his term was to end.
Blumenschein, president of Wisconsin-based Freedom Investors
Corp, had just settled a disciplinary case alleging that he
failed to supervise a broker at his firm. "I thought it was the
right thing to do," he said.
In a larger firm, however, that type of disciplinary action
may have been initiated against a lower-ranking manager instead
of a small-firm entrepreneur who has multiple roles,
Blumenschein said. "If that was the litmus test - your firm
could never have done anything wrong - none of the large firm
governors would be on the board."