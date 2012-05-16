May 16 The Financial Industry Regulatory Authority said it has added features to a free research tool to help investors check the background of brokers and brokerages, including finding advisers based on their proximity.

BrokerCheck has been made more accessible to users after implementing changes recommended by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission last year, FINRA said in a statement.

BrokerCheck contains background information on about 1.3 million current and former FINRA-registered brokers and 17,400 current and former FINRA-registered brokerage firms.

Investors will now have centralized access to licensing and registration information about brokers and investment adviser representatives.

The independent regulator is currently reviewing comments it solicited from February to April on ways to increase investor use of the tool, it said.