CHICAGO Oct 5 The U.S. Financial Industry
Regulatory Authority may require brokerage firms to carry
insurance to cover the payment of arbitration awards to
investors, the Wall Street Journal reported on Saturday.
FINRA, Wall Street's industry-funded watchdog, will consider
whether brokerage firms should be required to have "errors and
omissions" insurance, which can cover legal claims, said Susan
Axelrod, FINRA's executive vice president of regulatory
operations, according to the newspaper.
Insurance could help reduce the number of brokerage firms
that shut down without paying awards or other legal claims owed
to investors.
FINRA said $51 million of arbitration awards granted in 2011
had not been paid, or 11 percent of the total awards, up from 4
percent in both 2009 and 2010, according to the Journal.
A spokesman for the Securities and Exchange Commission,
which oversees FINRA, said net capital rules ensure brokerage
firms can return investor assets if the firm fails, according to
the newspaper.
(Reporting by Tom Polansek; Editing by James Dalgleish)