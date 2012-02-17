* SEC clears up concern on anti-money laundering reports
* FINRA can ask brokerages to report suspicious transactions
* Brokerages had worried about possible criminal penalties
By Suzanne Barlyn
Feb 17 Informing regulators about efforts
to curb possible money laundering should be a simple process for
brokerages. Instead, it has, in the past, led to tricky
situations in which brokerage-compliance professionals feared
breaking the law by sharing those details.
A recent letter to the brokerage industry from the U.S.
Securities and Exchange Commission has eased that concern. The
agency clarified that brokerages can share copies of reports
about suspected money laundering to their privately-funded
regulator, the Financial Industry Regulatory Authority (FINRA).
FINRA says its ability to get that information directly from
brokerages will help examiners better assess whether a brokerage
is adequately complying with anti-money laundering rules. The
requirements include monitoring for and reporting fraudulent
trading activity.
Federal law has long required financial companies that
suspect money laundering or fraud by customers to file so-called
"suspicious activity reports", or SARs, with the U.S. Treasury
Department. But secrecy laws have made it tricky to easily share
that information with private self-regulatory organizations.
In a letter to the industry on Jan. 26, the SEC said that
FINRA can now request the reports directly from brokerages
during examinations and investigations, instead of having to
take the extra steps of requesting them from the SEC or the
Financial Crimes Enforcement Network, (FinCEN), the Treasury
Department bureau that handles the reports.
Financial companies must file a report with FinCEN within 30
days of a suspicious transaction. The reports and certain
related details are subject to federal secrecy restrictions.
The SEC's letter ended a peculiar period that began in early
2011, when the Treasury Department changed its rules in an
effort to enhance confidentiality protection for SARs.
For roughly the past year, FINRA could not ask brokerages
for certain reports about suspicious transactions, and
brokerages could not hand them over.
But Treasury's new confidentiality rules were so restrictive
that not even industry-funded self regulatory organizations,
such as FINRA, that are overseen by government agencies were
allowed to ask financial companies for such reports.
Instead, FINRA had to request them from either the SEC or
FinCEN, adding extra steps and time to examinations and
investigations.
Agencies, such as the SEC, had to authorize the
self-regulatory groups to request the reports. It isn't clear
why the process took so long, but the delay was not surprising,
said insiders, because of numerous rulemakings and other tasks
the agency must tend to under the Dodd-Frank financial reform
law.
The SEC's recent letter from Carlo diFlorio, who heads its
Office of Compliance Inspections and Examinations, finally gave
that authorization.
"It very significantly changes the status quo," said Emily
Gordy, a senior vice president of enforcement for FINRA.
Brokerage industry compliance professionals are also
relieved. They have long questioned the circumstances under
which they could give suspicious-activity reports to FINRA, even
before the Treasury Department changed its rules.
"FINRA would ask for (the report) and no one knew what they
could give," said Betty Santangelo, a white-collar criminal
defense lawyer at Schulte Roth & Zabel LLP in New York.
Those worries were justified, said Aaron Kahler, a principal
at C&A Consulting in New York, who advises companies on
anti-money laundering compliance issues.
Federal law allows compliance officers to share the reports
with other employees in the compliance department or with
certain members of a company's board of directors. But employees
who tell others beyond those circles about a report, even if
they work at the same company, can be arrested, he said.
"People are very careful about this," said Kahler.
Some brokerages, prior to last year's rule change, tried to
get around the issue by showing examiners copies of the reports
but not letting FINRA keep them, Santangelo said. But that
strategy has become less practical, since FINRA is conducting
more of its examinations by analyzing information remotely,
instead of at a brokerage office, Santangelo said.
She is concerned, however, about FINRA's own policies and
procedures for protecting the reports and hopes the regulator
will eventually make at least some of those details public.
FINRA has such policies in place to ensure compliance with
federal rules, Gordy said in an emailed statement. She declined
to provide specifics.
The regulator's new clear and direct access to more of the
industry's anti-money laundering information should enhance
FINRA's productivity in the anti-money-laundering area.
Alma Angotti, a director at Navigant Consulting, Inc.
who advises companies on anti-money-laundering issues,
is familiar with those challenges. She was a senior enforcement
lawyer in FINRA's anti-money-laundering compliance unit for
seven years, until June.
The past year has been fraught with obstacles, she said. "It
was not easy for FINRA to get their work done."