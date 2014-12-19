Dec 19 A former securities arbitration
official's wrongful termination suit against the Financial
Industry Regulatory Authority (FINRA) is set to head to trial,
despite the Wall Street watchdog's effort to end the dispute, a
U.S. judge has ruled.
Jill Wile, a former deputy regional director of the
regulator's arbitration unit in Boca Raton, Florida, alleged
that her termination in 2013 was an act of retaliation by FINRA
for complaints she made about discriminatory practices against
her in the workplace, according to court documents filed
Wednesday in the U.S. District Court for the Southern District
of Florida.
A trial in the case is set for Jan. 12, according to a
scheduling order.
FINRA told Wile she was dismissed because her position had
been eliminated, according to court documents. But events
surrounding Wile's termination create a "reasonable inference"
that the explanation was a pretext, wrote U.S. District Judge
Beth Bloom in a 16-page opinion. Wile, who sued FINRA in
February, had worked there for 25 years.
A spokeswoman for FINRA, which runs Wall Street's mandatory
arbitration system, declined to comment.
Wile has also alleged other examples of bad behavior at
FINRA's Boca Raton office, including a picture of supposedly
independent arbitrators enjoying a champagne toast after the end
of a case and a staff member saying he wished older arbitrators
would die, according to her court complaint.
FINRA filed a petition in February the court to make an
early ruling in its favor, ending the case. But
FINRA, in court documents, said that it had reduced its
arbitration staff because of a sharp decline in arbitration
claims following a post-financial crisis peak in 2009.
(Reporting by Suzanne Barlyn; Editing by Lisa Shumaker)