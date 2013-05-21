By Suzanne Barlyn
May 21 LPL Financial LLC must pay a total of $9
million for significant email system failures and making
misstatements to the Financial Industry Regulatory Authority,
Wall Street's watchdog.
LPL, an affiliate of LPL Financial Holdings Inc,
agreed to a fine of $7.5 million and will establish a $1.5
million fund to compensate brokerage customers potentially
affected by email violations, the regulator said on Tuesday.
As part of the settlement, LPL neither admitted nor denied
FINRA's charges.
"We recognize the importance of having effective policies,
procedures and systems to review and retain emails, and we very
much regret our lapse of oversight," LPL said in a prepared
statement that noted it has "cooperated fully" with FINRA since
reporting the email issue to the regulator in September 2011.
Securities industry rules require brokerages to store and
review emails for a set period to ensure compliance with
procedures and prevent potential wrongdoing.
FINRA accused LPL of failing to update its unwieldy and
increasingly complex email systems despite being "well aware" of
their inability to keep up with its rapid growth. From 2007 to
2013, the firm's email review and retention systems failed at
least 35 times, FINRA said, leaving LPL unable to produce
requested documents to regulators and perhaps to private
litigants.
The problem was exacerbated at LPL because its brokers are
not full-time employees, but instead contract with the firm for
its brokerage and marketing services. Over four years, LPL
failed to supervise 28 million emails sent and received by
thousands of the independent contractors and erroneously told
FINRA that it was not aware of the problem until June 2011, the
regulator said.
LPL also said it is comprehensively redesigning its email
system and related compliance procedures, hiring outside experts
to validate its approach, and training employees to escalate
compliance issues to supervisors when they become aware of
problems.
Reuters reported on Monday that LPL also is overhauling its
core procedures for monitoring its 13,000 advisers following a
flurry of fines by regulators over sales abuses.
They include LPL's $2.5 million settlement with Massachusetts'
securities regulator for failing to supervise brokers who sold
investments in non-traded real estate investment trusts, or
REITs.
The brokerage firm, the fourth largest in the United States
when ranked by the number of advisers, had previously disclosed
it was in settlement talks with FINRA, and had recorded an
expense for the expected fine in the first quarter.
LPL does not anticipate taking any further charges in this
quarter for the email lapse, it said on Tuesday.