By Sarah N. Lynch
| NEW YORK
NEW YORK Nov 12 Some brokerages still do not
have proper buffers in place to protect against technology
errors or rogue algorithms which could rile markets, although
many have improved their compliance with new rules, U.S.
regulators said on Tuesday.
So-called market access rules, introduced after the May 2010
"flash crash" wiped 700 points from the Dow Jones industrial
average in minutes, require brokers to put in place risk
controls to prevent the execution of erroneous trades or orders
that exceed pre-set credit or capital thresholds.
"The market access rules are generally being complied with,"
said Rick Ketchum, the chief executive of the Financial Industry
Regulatory Authority, the industry-funded Wall Street watchdog.
"There is still a lot to be done in building the right type
of belt and suspenders around market access controls."
The market access rule went into effect in 2011. But
regulators at FINRA and the Securities and Exchange Commission
stepped up their scrutiny of firms' compliance last year after a
software error at Knight Capital caused 4 million orders to
flood the market over a 45-minute period.
The mistake led to $440 million in losses and eventually
forced Jersey City, New Jersey-based Knight to seek investors to
help it stay afloat.
The firm was later bought by Chicago-based Getco Holding Co
for $1.4 billion in a deal that closed in July.
Earlier this year, Knight, which is now part of KCG Holdings
Inc, settled civil charges levied by the SEC and paid
$12 million over alleged violations of the market access rule.
Susan Axelrod, the executive vice president of regulatory
operations at FINRA, said FINRA has seen firms taking more
"cautionary actions" in the wake of the Knight incident.
But for those who still face compliance problems, Axelrod
outlined a list of the most common problems documented by
examiners.
Among the most frequent findings, she said, were a lack of
proper supervision, having inadequate pre-trade capital or
credit thresholds and allocating certain risk management
controls to their customers without proper documentation.
"While these things may seem to be procedural or not
significant, not having the right controls in place in this
space can really result in some significant, serious activity,"
she said.