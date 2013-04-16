April 16 A Wall Street regulator on Tuesday announced it fined Bank of America Corp's Merrill Lynch $1 million in a civil action for not getting the best execution price for customer transactions involving non-convertible preferred securities and failing to properly supervise the process.

The Financial Industry Regulatory Authority also ordered Merrill to pay more than $323,000 in restitution to customers affected by the transactions, FINRA, an industry regulator, said. Merrill, in a settlement with FINRA, neither admitted nor denied FINRA's findings.

A Merrill spokesman said the matter predated Bank of America's 2009 acquisition of Merrill Lynch. A processing error that caused the problem has been corrected, the spokesman said. Merrill has also compensated clients affected by the problem, he said.

Securities industry rules require brokerages and their advisers to use reasonable diligence to ensure that the purchase or sale price for a customer is as favorable as possible, given market conditions.

FINRA's enforcement case stems from activity involving non-convertible preferred securities between 2006 and 2010, according to a regulatory settlement.